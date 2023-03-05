Fire romp to All Sectors Netball knockout title

Bermudez's Shannon Duncan looks for a pass against MIC Tigers in the Courts All Sectors Netball League knockout competition on Saturday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Joelisa Cooper was unstoppable in Fire’s rampant run to the Courts All Sectors Netball League open knockout title at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Fire cruised past TT Post 45-6 in their opening match, with Cooper sinking a perfect 24 goals from as many attempts. They also crushed MIC in similar fashion 42-9, and then trumped Defence Force 33-25 in the trophy match.

Cooper also scored 18 from 25 in the final while teammate Keon Russell netted 15 from 25 goal attempts. Scoring for Defence Force were Kerry Mc Millan (19 goals) and Jody Sprott (six goals).

Against TT Post, Cooper scored every shot with Simone Morgan (ten goals), Pearl St John (seven goals), Nariba Grant and Candice Mohammed (two goals each) chipping in.

And in their second contest against MIC, Cooper scored 22 from 30, Russell 18 from 25 and Morgan two from four attempts.

Runners-up Defence Force opened their account with a dominant 52-4 victory over UWI, led by Mc Millan (21 goals) and Sprott (19 goals).

They also drubbed Jabloteh 37-6, with Sprott (20 goals) and Mc Millan (16 goals) leading the charge and then got past Police 22-18, before going down in the final.

Other Results:

UTT def UTC 23-17

MIC def Bermudez 28-12

Police def UTT 28-24