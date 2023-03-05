Clarke Road's Vikash Mohan destroys Queen’s Park with 7/14

Clarke Road United’s Joshua Persaud bats during the TTCB’s National League premiership match, against Queen’s Park Cricket Club II, on Saturday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

FC Clarke Road Utd off spinner Vikash Mohan, who recently made his debut for the TT Red Force, destroyed the Queen’s Park II batting card by grabbing seven wickets for only 14 runs in round four of the TT Cricket Board National League premiership division on Saturday.

Mohan just needed eight overs to dismantle Queen’s Park for 46 in their second innings on day two of the three-day match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Fellow spinner Yannick Ottley picked up 2/15. Only Rickash Boodram and Jeremy Araujo got into doubles for Queen’s Park scoring ten runs each.

Leaders Clarke Road closed the day on 3/0 chasing 119 for victory.

Earlier in the day, Queen’s Park were dismissed for 240 in their first innings after starting the day on 225/8. Jeremy Araujo was left stranded on 97 not out off 130 balls, an innings which included 12 fours. Ottley was the best bowler for Clarke Road taking 3/41.

Clarke Road could only muster 168 all out in their first innings with Ottley hitting 51. Philton Williams was the most successful bowler for Queen’s Park with 5/32.

In another match, PowerGen are in a commanding position against Preysal at the PowerGen Ground at Syne Village, Penal. PowerGen scored 420 in their first innings on Saturday to grab a lead of 172 runs. Experienced player Jason Mohammed struck 132 off 167 balls for PowerGen.

All matches continue on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

PREYSAL 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankay 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25) vs POWERGEN 420 (Jason Mohammed 132, Akeil Cooper 95, Evin Lewis 71; Adrian Cooper 3/73, Te-shawn Alleyne 2/45)

QUEEN’S PARK II 240 (Jeremy Araujo 97 not out, Mikkel Govia 69; Yannick Ottley 3/41, Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/44, Ahkeel Mollon 2/45) and 46 (Rickash Boodram 10, J Araujo 10; Vikash Mohan 7/14, Y Ottley 2/15) vs FC CLARKE ROAD UTD 168 (Y Ottley 51; Philton Williams 5/32, Eric Garcia 2/14) and 3/0

CENTRAL SPORTS 246 (Kjorn Ottley 129, Keagan Simmons 54; Sunil Narine 6/59, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/34) and 73/1 (K Simmons 35 not out) vs QUEEN’S PARK I 257 (Jeremy Solozano 91, Jyd Goolie 41; Imran Khan 5/97, Alex Antoine 3/75)

VICTORIA 327 (Marcelle Jones 122, Kadeem Alleyne 67; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/81, Nicholas Ali 3/80) and 18/1 vs ALESCON COMETS 245 (S Rambaran 115, Kyle Roopchand 6/24)