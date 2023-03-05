Bajans top 30-lap Track Fit cycling at Skinner Park

Jamol Eastmond -

Bajan cyclists Edwin Sutherland and Jamol Eastmond captured the one-two finish in the 30-lap feature event at Saturday’s TT Cycling Federation Track Keep Fit event which pedalled off at the new Skinner Park cycling track in San Fernando.

Representing Barbados-based club Stoli, the pair topped the juniors/elite I and II invitational race, ahead of third-placed TT cyclist Adam Alexander (Raiders) and fourth-placed Tariq Woods (Evolution).

The top four riders and Evolution’s Michael Ackee also powered to lap primes during the circuit race.

But in the elite I five-laps, Woods topped the field with compatriot Zion Pulido (Rigtech Sonics) coming in second. Eastmond, Sutherland and Team DPS’ Maurice Burnette did not start.

Ackee was best in the elite two five-lap event. He was trailed by Southclaine’s Dariel Pereira and Adam Francis of The Braves, respectively.

Other results:

Boys

Tinymites – 1. Ajaye Francis (Open Road), 2. Jaquan Elbourne (JLD Academy), 3. Elijah James (Hummingbird)

U7 – 1. Ryan Shepherd (Rigtech)

U9 – 1. Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake), 2. Aaden Garcia (Arima), 3. Seth Alexander-Smith (Rigtech)

U11 – 1. Joshua Morris (Vapor Wake), 2. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech), 3. Elijah Christopher (Vapor Wake)

U13 – 1. Adiosie Lewis (Vapor Wake), 2. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech), 3. Elisha Jr Greene (JLD Academy)

Juveniles – 1. Kyle Hospedales (Open Road), 2. Andre Samuel (Hummingbird), 3. Gabriel Fortune (Open Road)

Juniors – 1. Dave Cooper (Southclaine), 2. Aaron Matas (Evolution), 3. Titus Bharat (PSL)

Elite III – 1. Matthew Fortune (Open Road), 2. Corey Samuel (Valkyries), 3. Sanjeev Sonnilal (Rigtech

Masters 50-59 – 1. Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird). 2. Wendell Charles (Vapor Wake), 3. Roger Simon (Raiders)

Masters 60-69 – 1. 5 Cyril Fook (Valkyries), 2. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird), 3. Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird)

Masters 70+ - 1. Kelvin Caesar (Southclaine), 2. Roy Daniel (Rigtech), 3. Godfrey Clyne (Southclaine)

Girls

U11 – 1. Scarlett Thorne (Arima), 2. Lisa Jo Boodhoo (Rigtech), 3. Damaya Prince (Vapor Wake)

U13 – 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech), 2. Cataleyah Benjamin (Rigtech), 3. Adrielle Joseph (Rigtech)

Elite – 1. Kanika Paul Payne (Unattached)