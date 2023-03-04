Princes Town magistrate fines man $2,500 for 2 traffic offences

A Princes Town magistrate fined a man $2,500 on Thursday after he pleaded guilty charged with two traffic offences.

Amar Babolat was charged with driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence and driving without an insurance certificate.

The magistrate fined him $1,000 for driving while disqualified and $1,500 for driving without an insurance certificate. He was given six months to pay the fines.

Princes Town municipal police arrested him on Wednesday during a road traffic exercise in the Williamsville district from 3 pm to 5 pm.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise which acting Cpl Ali supervised.

Apart from his arrest, the police issued nine fixed penalty notices and completed 24 field interview forms.