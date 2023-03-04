President's medals go to SAGHS, Holy Faith Convent Couva

The President's Medals Recipients 2022 are Saira Mohammed of St Augustine Girls’ High School and Makaya Huggins of Holy Faith Convent Couva.

Mohammed is the top performing student in environmental studies, information and communication technology, mathematics and natural sciences, while Huggins is the top performing student in business studies, creative and performing studies, language studies, modern studies/humanities and technical studies.

The announcement by the Education Ministry on Friday came a day after the announcement of the award of 100 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) 2022 scholarships. Seventy-two of the scholarships went to female students, while 28 went to male students.

There were 32 open and 68 additional scholarships. The 100 scholarships, ten in each cognate area, went to 20 schools.

Naparima Girls High School was awarded nine open and ten additional scholarships, for a total of 19. The received scholarships in the areas of business studies, creative and performance studies, general studies, information and communication technology studies, language studies, mathematics, and natural science.

Next in line was Presentation College Chaguanas with 11, four open and seven additional, in the areas of business studies, environmental studies, natural science, information and communication technology studies, and mathematics.

St Augustine Girls’ High School took nine scholarships, five open and four additional. Four of the scholarships were in the area of business studies, with the others in the areas of information and communication technology studies, language studies, mathematics, and natural science.

Hillview College took eight scholarships, two open and six additional, all in information and communication technology studies.

St Joseph’s Convent – San Fernando and St Joseph’s Convent – St Joseph each took seven scholarships. San Fernando had two open and five additional in environmental studies, mathematics, general studies, language studies, and modern studies, while St Joseph had four open and three additional scholarships in the areas of information and communication technology studies, language studies, technical studies, and modern studies.

Holy Name Convent Port of Spain had five additional scholarships, four in creative and performance studies and one in general studies.

Holy Faith Convent Couva, Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain took four scholarships each, all with one open and three additional.

Three scholarships were awarded to ASJA Girls’ College San Fernando (one open, two additional), Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East Sixth Form (three additional), Bishop Anstey High School (three additional), Holy Faith Convent Penal (three additional), Naparima College (one open, two additional), and Queen’s Royal College (one open, two additional).

North Eastern College, St Stephen’s College, and Vishnu Boys Hindu College each collected one additional scholarship.