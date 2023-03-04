Carter wins gold in 50m fly, eyes medal in 50m free

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter won another gold medal at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series on Friday night in Ft Lauderdale, US.

Competing in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final, Carter touched the wall in 23.33 seconds. He had to share the gold medal as Michael Andrew also finished in a time of 23.33.

Shaine Casas was third in 23.48.

Earlier on Friday, Carter broke his national long-course record in the men’s 100m freestyle when he copped gold in 48.28 erasing his previous record of 48.30.

In the morning session on Saturday, Carter sealed a spot in the final of the men’s 50m freestyle when he finished second in heat eight in 22.20. He finished behind Alberto Mestre who won the heat in 22.13. The TT swimmer has the fourth fastest time heading into the final on Saturday night.