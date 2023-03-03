N Touch
Vincymas makes its presence felt during Carnival

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 30-July 11. -
The colour, splendour and energy of St Vincent and the Grenadines were on display at the recent TT's Carnival as the marketing and development officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts came to TT to promote the upcoming summer festival known as Vincymas.

Marketing and development officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts at a event to promote Vincymas. -

A media release said Roberts, who represented Vincymas, which is dubbed "the hottest carnival in the Caribbean," outlined the uniqueness of the country’s destination's distinct carnival culture, as well as its other tourism, nature and adventure attributes, at several interviews and media appearances during TT's Carnival week.

Guests at Brunch and Soca had the opportunity to pose for photos with the Vincymas brand ambassadors and various VincyMas items. -

He also ensured the Vincymas presence via key event activations, including participation at the Vincentian premium all-inclusive event Brunch & Soca (a collaboration of Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group) which made its way onto the TT Carnival Sunday calendar, the release said.

During the parade of the bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, brand ambassadors activated promotions at a VincyMas branded booth Ariapita Avenue. -

Guests at Brunch & Soca had the opportunity to pose for photos with Vincymas brand ambassadors and various Vincymas branded fete-related paraphernalia.

Most notably, during the parade of the bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, brand ambassadors activated promotions at a Vincymas branded booth on Ariapita Avenue.

VincyMas' presence was also felt at the Vincentian premium all-inclusive event Brunch & Soca (a collaboration of Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group)on Carnival Sunday. -

Its high visibility, matched with its high-traffic location, gave the CDC team a strategic opportunity to effectively market the upcoming St Vincent and the Grenadines Carnival to masqueraders and tourists as well as local and international Carnival enthusiasts.

Individuals were able to scan the new Vincymas QR code with their mobile devices, which connected them to the festival's website and social media pages, where they were able to find out more about carnival in SVG, the release said.

In keeping with Skinny Fabolous' hit collaboration with Nailah Blackman, the CDC encourages everyone to Come Home and experience Vincymas 2023. -

While visiting these promotional efforts on site, chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams said, “We are extremely happy to be at TT’s Carnival, as this event kicks off the annual global Carnival calendar, so it is important for us to be here and get the message out that Vincymas is the official summer Carnival opening event.

During these various promo efforts eager individuals were able to scan the recently launched Vincymas QR code with their mobile devices and connect to the festival's official website and social media page. -

"Vincymas is fully back with a bang for 2023 and we eagerly anticipate everyone coming to explore and enjoy our festival.”

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 30-July 11.

For more information on all the upcoming SVG Carnival 2023 festivities visit: vincymas.vc, Facebook or Instagram.

