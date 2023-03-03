Soca Gold is St James Children’s Carnival Band of the Year

Spoilt Rotten Kids continued its winning streak in the medium band category with its presentation Ubuntu. - ROGER JACOB

Soca Gold – Celebrating The Greatest, a presentation by DMC Kids Mas Band, was adjudged Band of the Year at the St James Children’s Carnival.

The large band also copped the first ever Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy and the Best Creative Band.

The joint St James Working Council and the St James Community Improvement Committees announced the results recently.

Over 50 bands and hundreds of young masqueraders paraded along the Western Main Road to the St James Amphitheatre & Park judging point (bands) and then to Mathura Street (Individuals) before ending at George Cabral Street.

The event was in tribute to its founder, Yvonne Mungal, and attracted mas bands of varying sizes and themes parading to the music of stationary DJs and music trucks.

In addition to the mini, small, medium and large classifications, bands were judged by categories including creative topical, original, creative, local theme and traditional.

Taking second place in the large band category was Rosalind Gabriel Carnival Production Ltd's portrayal of National Treasures, with Classix Productions' Dawn of a New Day in third spot.

Spoilt Rotten Kids continued its winning streak in the medium band category with its presentation Ubuntu, with Bois Canot and Trini Minis taking the second and third places respectively.

Special prizes were awarded to Vanessa & Friends (Best Local Theme), Prosper Us Kids 2023 (Best Out of Town Band), Rose Mary Perkins (Most Original), Active Leader’s Academy (Best Festive Band), Jo’Mas and Associates (Best Use of Local Materials) and Spoilt Rotten Kids (Best African Band), among others.

Notable mention (Best Effort) was made of Clan Mas for its presentation Tributes to the Heroes of Traditional Mas.

In other, related results, both and Merrick Barnes (illumination) and Jayda Forde (Fire Bird – The Awakening), finalists in the National Carnival Commission’s Junior King & Queen competitions went onto win their respective titles. Male and Female Individuals of the Year went to Khayri JaaLam (Fan Fare) and Nairobe Marquise (Fancy Sailor).

The St James Children’s Carnival was assisted by the NCC Regional Carnival with contributions from National Flour Mills, Solo, Blue Waters and Smalta. Special mention goes out to the businessplaces which supplied electricity for the 17 DJs along the Western Main Road.