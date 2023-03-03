Royal treatment for the 'golden ladies'

THE EDITOR: So, the Carnival is over, post-covid19. Was it a success? The NCC called it "The Mother of All Carnivals." The opposition party calls it a flop. The flops were Soca Monarch, Machel 40, calypso tents and street vending.

But 1500 came on a cruise ship, Canboulay was historic, as was Mayaro J'Ouvert. Fresh blood was injected into Dimanche Gras, revellers said they enjoyed the Hard Fete Road March and Carnival Lagniappe. The jury is out. Whichever, the chorus is there must be a review.

I hail the NCC's astute leadership under Winston "Gypsy" Peters and I know a review to adjust where necessary will be undertaken.

The small wins are what I would really like to highlight. Opportunity is taken here to commend a committed unsung hero of Carnival, executive chairman of the Uptown Carnival Improvement Committee (a regional committee of the NCC), Dr Vijay Ramlal.

From my limited personal knowledge of Ramlal, whom I have only come to know about the past five years, the community of East Port of Spain holds him dear. He is the one responsible for the preparations (infrastructure, organisation, etc) for events surrounding the Piccadilly Greens – Kaiso on the Greens, Canboulay, J'Ouvert, etc – which continue over the years to be well prepared and organised.

What fascinates me most is his interaction with the "golden ladies," elderlies hailing from Duncan, Nelson, Prince and surrounding streets. A group of approximately 15 women, most past their prime (70s and 80s), who he has undertaken for years now to give the royal treatment. Tables are prepared for them, tablecloth et al, food and refreshments provided and their exclusive space is reserved in the stands for Canboulay, J'Ouvert and the Parade of the Bands. They come out adorned in their best wear, red lips, hair groomed and are ushered to their seats. The royal treatment carries on throughout the event to conclusion.

In my line of duty I became aware of this experience from one of the recipients and had an opportunity to witness it. I know they would be extremely happy to read/see that their dear Ramlal is recognised for his selfless love and appreciation for the "golden ladies" from behind the bridge (and East Port of Spain on the whole).

This is dedicated to Hazel, Cheryl, Annette, Ms Emma, Tara, Lydia, Jackie, Patsy, Jocelyn, Sharon, Joan, Pam, Mary and others (and Ralph, the one male to get the women back home safely).

Thank you, Dr Ramlal.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando