Remembering PNM stalwart

THE EDITOR: The effervescent and impassioned speaker, Jarrette Narine, has died.

In 1983, he first contested and won a seat at the St George East County Council. There he served as a councillor despite the change of the political landscape at that time.

His father was an avid supporter of the late prime minister and political leader of the PNM, Dr Eric Eustace Williams. Williams's profound philosophies captivated his father who not only was active in the PNM, but endowed this transference of knowledge to the young Jarrette, wittingly grooming and fashioning his flair for politics.

Narine undoubtedly became a remarkable political figure, very well loved and deeply respected.

He was successful in seven consecutive elections, serving as the Member of Parliament for Arouca North during 1991-2007. More so, there was no surprise when he ascended to hold ministerial portfolios in, respectively, the Ministries of Local Government, Works and Agriculture.

Indeed, bearing semblance to Franklin Khan, there was much joy in selflessly serving the people of TT. We fondly remember their life and legacy captured throughout the annals of history as we are the ones to cherish and uphold such.

Sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the dearly departed. To lose such precious stalwarts in recent years has been very devastating.

May Narine's soul rest in perfect peace.

ANCILLA KIRBY

Port of Spain