Ramdoo, Boodoosingh hit centuries in U-19 cricket

In this file photo, Kyle Ramdoo receives an award from TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath. Ramdoo struck a century in the TTCB Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament on Thursday. - TTCB

KYLE Ramdoo and Kavir Boodoosingh both cracked centuries in round one of the TT Cricket Board Inter-Zone Under-19 50-over tournament on Thursday.

At the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz, Ramdoo helped North defeat North East by 134 runs, via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Ramdoo hit eight fours and two sixes in his innings of 109 off 120 balls. Ramdoo and Isaiah Fernandes, who scored 73, combined to put on 212 for the first wicket to propel North to 264/4 in 49.5 overs when rain stopped the match. The pair of Vasant Singh and Amraav Kistow took 2/38 and 2/42 respectively for North East.

Set a revised target of 211, North East were bundled out for 76 in 25.2 overs. Aidan Lackansingh was the best batsman for North East with 19. The trio of Akash Singh (2/10), Joshua Davis (2/12) and Abdullah Cambridge (2/14) were the most successful bowlers for North.

Boodoosingh’s innings guided East zone to a crushing 134-run win over the Tobago zone at the Moriah Recreational Ground in Moriah, Tobago. Boodoosingh, opening the innings, struck 111 off 100 balls to steer East to 265/8 in a shortened 40-over match. He found the boundary regularly hitting 21 fours.

J John and R Ramlogan contributed 44 not out and 35, respectively. Bowling for Tobago, Xavier Reid took 2/27 in eight overs and Nicholas Ramdass grabbed 2/55 in seven overs.

In response, Tobago could only muster 131 all out in 25.4 overs with Brandon-Mark Browne standing tall with 58 off 73 deliveries, a knock which included eight fours and one six.

R Ragoonanan picked up 4/18 in six overs and J Mohammed snatched 3/20 in 5.4 overs for East.

In other round one matches, Central romped to an eight-wicket win over South West at St James Park in Pt Fortin with Kyle Kissoondath lashing 54 for the winners.

Riyaad Mohammed struck 50 to lead South to a 60-run win over South East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Liam Mamchan did most of the damage with the ball for South taking 3/28 in nine overs.