Ottley, Narine, Jones star in National League

File photo of Kjorn Ottley - AFP PHOTO

KJORN Ottley cracked a century for Central Sports, before spinner Sunil Narine took control of the contest to lead a fightback by Queen’s Park Cricket Club First XI on day one of the TT Cricket Board National League match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Friday.

Central Sports were in complete control of the round four match getting to 155/1 with Ottley and opener Keagan Simmons at the crease. Simmons fell for 54 off 117 balls to break the second-wicket partnership which was worth 151 runs. After Imran Khan was dismissed for 18, Central Sports were still in a comfortable position as they progressed to 196/3.

Narine then went on a rampage as Central Sports lost six wickets for ten runs and were reduced to 206/9. Narine snatched four wickets in the Central Sports collapse and fellow spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar took the other two.

Ottley and experienced player Rayad Emrit then frustrated Queen’s Park with a 40-run last wicket partnership. Ottley was the last batsman out when he was bowled by Narine for 129 to leave Central Sports 246 all out. Left-handed Ottley struck seven fours and five sixes in his 186-ball innings.

Narine ended with figures of 6/59 in 26 overs and Jaggesar picked up 2/34 in eight overs. Queen’s Park will begin their reply on day two of the three-day contest on Saturday from 10 am.

At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, Marcelle Jones cracked an unbeaten 128 for Victoria against Alescon Comets. Jones's innings guided Victoria to an impressive 298/7 at stumps on day one. Kadeem Alleyne also showed form for Victoria with 61 and Nicolas Ali was the top bowler for Comets grabbing 3/80.

Last weekend, Central Sports batsman Kamil Pooran scored 200 not out against Comets in round three.

OTHER SCORES:

PREYSAL 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankay 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25) vs POWERGEN.

QUEEN’S PARK II 225/8 (Jeremy Araujo 90 not out, Mikkel Govia 69; Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/39, Ahkeel Mollon 2/45) vs FC CLARKE ROAD UTD.