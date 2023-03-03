MIC edge Police in Courts All Sectors Netball

A Fire player, left, catches the ball under pressure from a Defence Force opponent. FILE PHOTO

MIC narrowly defeated Police 34-30 when matches in the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Thursday.

MIC had a stronger fourth quarter than Police, which led the former to the victory in the championship division. After three quarters MIC were hanging on to a 25-24 lead, before outscoring Police 9-6 in the final quarter to emerge with the win. MIC goal shooter Aaliyah Modeste converted 15 of her 25 attempts and goal attack Kanika Paul Payne finished 12 of 19 shots. Goal shooter De’Niqua Rush showed accuracy scoring seven of her eight shots.

Police were more precise in the contest, but did not attempt as many shots as MIC. Goal shooter Tamika John scored 21 of her 30 attempts and goal attack Jillisa Allan finished nine of 12.

In the other championship division game Fire burnt TT Post 76-10. Goal shooter Nariba Grant ended as the game’s top scorer converting 36 off 42 shots and fellow goal shooter Akeela Rodriguez also had a strong outing scoring 17 of 22 attempts. Goal attack Nadine Williams Wilson finished seven of 15 shots for TT Post.

Matches continue at noon on Saturday.