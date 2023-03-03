Lawmen meet Savannah Boys in North Zone cricket

Police cricket team. -

Police will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on Savannah Boys in round four of the North Zone Cricket Council’s senior division this weekend. Police currently lead the standings with 78 points, seven clear of second-placed Barataria Ball Players. Both Police and Barataria can boast three outright wins from three matches, but Police have sole possession at the top, via seven more bonus points.

On paper, the lawmen should have no problem holding on to the top spot against sixth-placed Savannah Boys who are struggling with just 14 points from their three matches so far. The Police-Savannah Boys clash will take place at the Police Barracks in St James.

Barataria Ball Players, meanwhile, will welcome North Coast United to their Sixth-Avenue home. North Coast are fifth in the standings with 17 points from two matches. They are coming off their best result so far, a draw against a strong Santa Cruz unit, where they secured first innings points. Round two saw the Maracas-based team lose by an inning and 170 runs to Police, after their round one encounter with Paragon Sports Club was postponed.

Santa Cruz, who are third on the table with 43 points, take on cellar-placed Paragon Sports and Cultural Club at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz. They have two first-innings wins while Paragon have one loss and one no-result. Santa Cruz will be looking to bounce back after dropping points against North Coast in the previous round and hopefully close the gap between themselves and the top two.

Fourth-placed Fatima College were due to host seventh-placed Glenora Sports Club at Mucurapo Road. however, that fixture will now be played on the Glenora Ground at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Fatima, through three rounds, have one outright loss, one win on first innings, and one first-innings loss, for 26 points. Glenora have lost two matches outright and currently have nine points, two points from a losing draw, plus seven bonus points.

Division one fixtures:

Combined All Stars vs Pole 9 on Savannah Boys Ground (formerly Sweet Revenge Ground)

Invincible vs St Mary’s College, also at the Queen’s Park Savannah

All matches scheduled for 12.30 pm.