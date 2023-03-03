Great clean-up job of Queen’s Park Savannah by CEPEP

THE EDITOR: The Queen’s Park Savannah was thoroughly cleaned up early o’clock on Ash Wednesday. Congratulations to all the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers and to the Port of Spain City Corporation.

It is absolutely wonderful the marvellous job done by all the people involved. Kudos to the truck drivers who ensured that all the bags were collected. That clean-up is so important and this time around it was certainly a well-done job.

We all love the QPS, so let us show our appreciation for our wonderful green space and keep it green and clean. Let us all enjoy this lovely environment and all the other green spaces around TT, including all the beaches.

Quit the littering, put your garbage in a bag no matter what it is and find a bin to dispose of it. Everyone knows that TT is a very special place in this world.

Thank you, CEPEP.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail