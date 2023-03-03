Furlonge, Williams: Da Silva reaping rewards for hard work

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, second from rght, celebrates a wicket with his teammates during the 1st Test against South Africa, at Supersport Park in Centurion on February 28. - AFP

TT RED Force coach David Furlonge and former West Indies wicket-keeper David Williams congratulated West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva after he made his way into the record books by taking a record-tying seven catches in one innings against South Africa, in the first match of a two-match Test series. Furlonge and Williams said the West Indies gloveman is reaping the rewards for being dedicated to his craft.

Da Silva, 24, achieved the milestone in South Africa’s second innings on Thursday. The Queen’s Park Cricket Club cricketer now has the most number of dismissals in a Test innings alongside four other wicket-keepers.

Pakistani Wasim Bari was the first wicket-keeper to hold on to seven catches when he achieved the feat in 1979. A year later, English gloveman Bob Taylor joined Bari followed by Ian Smith of New Zealand in 1991. In 2000, Ridley Jacobs became the first West Indian to snatch seven catches in an innings.

Williams has worked with multiple national teams as a TT Cricket Board coach. He is proud of Da Silva. “It is a hell of an achievement. Seven dismissals don’t come on a regular basis and to take that amount of dismissals in one innings is a fantastic achievement.”

Williams, who has worked with Da Silva in the past with the Red Force, said the former St Mary’s College student trains hard.

“Tribute to the hard work that Josh has put in over the years and now he is kind of reaping the awards.”

Williams said wicket-keepers must be switched on at all times. “It is a job that you are getting paid to do because it is difficult, you have to concentrate on every ball. Once you catch the ball it is time for you to relax…and then re-focus again when the next ball is going to be bowled.”

Williams wants Da Silva to continue growing in the batting department.

“We are hoping he will go on to make more runs, but his keeping is up to standard and it is really good to see him having that achievement.”

Da Silva, who mostly bats in positions seven or eight, has shown his ability there. However, he has been inconsistent recently which has led to his average dipping below 30. In 21 Test matches, Da Silva has scored 797 runs at an average of 27.48 which includes one century and three fifties.

Furlonge, who has coached Da Silva at Queen’s Park, said, “His wicket-keeping skills has improved greatly…he has been working hard. Congratulations to him on his achievement. He needs to be a little more consistent with the bat, which I think he knows, but his wicket-keeping has come along. He has taken some amazing catches.”

Da Silva is not the only Red Force and West Indies cricketer to enter the record books as fast bowler Shannon Gabriel now leads the chart among TT bowlers who have played for West Indies. In a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe last month, Gabriel passed Ian Bishop. Gabriel now has 164 wickets in Test cricket, Bishop has 161 and former TT and West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin has 158 scalps.

“Shannon I think is someone who thoroughly deserves whatever he gets,” Furlonge said. “He is a hard worker and again congratulations to Shannon.

Furlonge believes Gabriel, 34, can still contribute more to the game.

“Hopefully he could go on to get a few more Test wickets and hopefully he even gets some more wickets for TT. We certainly need his assistance, so hopefully he comes back and plays for TT and we can be successful in the Regional Four-Day (Championships).”

Gabriel has had his battles with injuries over the last few years, but he continues to bounce back.