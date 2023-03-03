Dis Little Piggy goes to NAPA

Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh directors of Dis Little Piggy is Tired. -

RS/RR Productions' theatre season opens with their newest bacchanal comedy Dis Little Piggy is Tired at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on March 11 and 12.

The play was written by Ricardo Samuel and directed by award-winning in-house directors Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

RS/RR, coming from recent hit plays such as Ladies Room, The Naughty Minister and Greedy People, promises a riot of laughter in their latest play, a media release said.

Dis Little Piggy is Tired deals with a clever married womaniser who is in the middle of a divorce and still can't help throwing out his bait and hoping to get a catch. Has he finally met his match and why is he on his knees begging?

The play features Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Andrew Friday, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, the return of Kala Neehal, and newcomer Benita Wilson, the release said.

Showtime is March 11 at 8.30 pm and March 12 at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are on sale at all outlets and NAPA box office daily from 11 am-6 pm.