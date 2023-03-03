Clarke Road hunts third consecutive Premier I win as round four bowls off

In this February 26 file photo, Queen’s Park Cricket Club batsman Jyd Goolie, plays a defensive shot on day 2 of their match against defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports Club, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Angelo Marcelle

CLARKE Road United chase their third consecutive Premier League I win when they travel to the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday for their round four meeting with Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s second XI.

The Penal-based club is the only team to have notched two outright wins and lead the current standings with 58 points. QPCC II are fifth (28 pts) having drawn their three matches thus far.

A victory for Clarke Road in round four will cement them atop the standings with second-ranked Central Sports (52pts) in close pursuit.

Central Sports however, have won one of three contests and will be hoping to keep pace with Clarke Road when they play host to third-ranked QPCC I (51pts) at Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.

The Central team sealed an emphatic innings and 90-run win over Comets Sports Club last weekend, led by a blistering unbeaten knock of 200 from Kamil Pooran and Keagan Simmons (112).

Meanwhile, the star-studded QPCC I have played well but are yet to secure an outright win heading into the fourth round. They’ve drawn their three matches and are expected to face a tough test against a firing Central Sports outfit.

At Syne Village in Penal, defending champions PowerGen Sports Club host Preysal Sports. The latter is fourth (35pts) while PowerGen are sixth (23pts). Both teams are also searching for their first win of the season.

And at Pierre Road in Felicity, seventh placed Comets (20pts) go up against cellar-placed Victoria Sports (12pts).

All round four matches will be three-day affairs. Matches bowl off from 9.30am.