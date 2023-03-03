Carter cops gold again in the US

Dylan Carter -

AFTER splashing to gold, silver and bronze medals in Mexico over the weekend, TT swimmer Dylan Carter continued his series of stellar performances, copping gold in the men's 100m freestyle and setting a national record at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series in Ft Lauderdale, US.

In Mexico, Carter competed at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup, winning the men’s 100m freestyle and placing second in the 50m freestyle and third in the 50m butterfly.

He then competed on day two of the Ft Lauderdale meet – Thursday – and had the fourth fastest time (48.84 seconds) of 72 competitors across the nine heats. This earned him an automatic qualification for final A. Only the top eight athletes move on to this final.

He later won the final in 48.28s, with Matthew Richards trailing in second place in 48.48s, and Hunter Armstrong at 48.95s.

He broke his own long-course national record which was 48.30s.

Carter is also set to compete in the men's 50m butterfly final on Friday evening.

In the heats, he finished in 23.25s – the fastest of 86 other competitors – and tied with Michael Andrew.