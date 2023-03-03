Arranger: Pan must be taught in all schools

CHAMPIONS: Ace arrangers (from left) Kersh Ramsey, Duvone Stewart and Ojay Richards were honoured at a THA function on Thursday at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. - THA

ACE ARRANGER, pannist and composer Duvone Stewart says steelpan must be taught in all schools as part of the curriculum.

He was speaking on Thursday night during a function, titled Pantastic, at Tobago's Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The event, organised by the THA, celebrated Stewart’s achievements and those of fellow Tobago-born arrangers Kersh Ramsey and Ojay Richards during the Carnival season.

Stewart led bp Renegades to victory in the Panorama large conventional band competition on February 18.

He also arranged for Newtown Playboyz and TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra, which placed third and second respectively in the finals of the single pan and small conventional band competitions.

Ramsey gave Black Rock-based band Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra its third Panorama medium band title with his arrangement of Baron’s (Timothy Watkins’) Tell Me Why.

His collaboration with Richards earned Nutrien Silver Stars third place in the national large band finals.

Ramsey also arranged for TTEC New Eastside Dimension, which placed third in the small band competition.

Richards, meanwhile, arranged for champion small band Uptown Fascinators and Carib Dixieland, which placed fifth in the medium band competition.