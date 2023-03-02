WIGUT continues protest action at UWI

File photo: UWI, St Augustine Campus, North Entrance.

The West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) at the UWI St Augustine campus continued their protest action on Thursday with a ‘walkabout’ of the campus. They are threatening escalation of action.

In a release, WIGUT said salary negotiations for all staff, including daily and weekly rated workers, monthly paid administrative technical and service staff (ATSS), estate police persons, and academic, senior administrative and professional staff (ASAP) of the campus are ongoing with the government via the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).

“Campus management has shared with all staff that it is awaiting word on the remits to enable the process to go forward and notes that there have been ongoing discussions with the CPO to secure these remits. Management will continue to engage with unions and provide updates to staff as they become available.

“The UWI Management team understands the anxiety surrounding the need for the settlement of these negotiations and hopes that this process can proceed in a productive manner and arrive at a speedy conclusion.”