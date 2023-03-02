West Indies lose first Test against South Africa by 87 runs

South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, left, reacts after dismissing West Indies' batsman Jermaine Blackwood for 79 runs during the third day of the first Test at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES let victory slip from their hands against South Africa in the opening Test match in Centurion on Thursday as they succumbed to an 87-run loss on day three.

After South Africa put on 342 in their first innings, and West Indies responded with 212 (trailing by 130 runs), the Proteas closed day two on 49/4; a lead of 179 runs.

When play resumed on Thursday, West Indies’ pace attack riddled the South African batting line-up and had them dismissed for 116 runs from 28 overs. Opener Aiden Markam (47) top-scored and was just one of three batsmen to get within double figures.

Kemar Roach snagged an economic five-for (5/47) while Jason Holder (2/7), Alzarri Joseph (2/30) and Shannon Gabriel (1/26) did the rest.

Set at a gettable 247 for victory, West Indies stumbled as skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed without scoring. Tagenarine Chanderpaul perished for 10, Raymon Reifer eight and two ducks came from Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers.

Jermaine Blackwood was the only batsman to show some resistance as he blasted 79. Jason Holder struck 18 and Joshua Da Silva 17. The remaining batsmen did not fire and the visitors let the obtainable target slip away.

The second Test bowls off on Wednesday at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.