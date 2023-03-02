Tobago schools in close race for track and field crown

Terique Vincent, of Woodbrook Secondary School, competes in the high jump in the boys 15 plus high jump in the National Secondary School Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. - David Reid

THREE Tobago schools are in a keen contest for the Secondary Schools Track and Field National Championship crown as Signal Hill Secondary, Roxborough Secondary and Scarborough Secondary are only separated by two points.

Signal Hill lead the standings with 219 points at the end of day one on Wednesday, at Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago. Roxborough and Scarborough are right on the heels of Signal Hill with 218 points and 217 points respectively. The three teams are battling for the co-ed schools title.

Queen’s Royal College seem poised to win the boys title ending day one with 92 points and Bishop Anstey High School lead the girls category with 55 points.

Alexxe Henry of Signal Hill dipped under the Carifta standard of 12.04 seconds in the girls Under-17 100m final by ending first in 11.95. Some of the other top performers for Signal Hill were the pair of La Shawna Adams and Trishaelle Roachford who finished second and first respectively in the girls Under-13 100-metre final. Jquan Douglas also demonstrated his sprinting prowess winning the boys Under-15 100m event.

Makayla Cupid (girls Under-15 100m) and Qjhea Stewart (girls Under-17 400m) also won events for Signal Hill.

It was a brilliant showing by the athletes in the boys Under-17 high jump as six participants made the Carifta standard of 1.57 metres. Kaleb Campbell of Goodwood Secondary, Logan Beckles (Scarborough), Zack La Rosa (Speyside), Jelani Stewart (Roxborough), Dontae Stewart (Toco Secondary) and Giovanni Stapleton (Toco) all made the standard.

Lalenii Grant of Scarborough made the Carifta mark of 39.57m in the girls 17+ discus by throwing 39.86m.