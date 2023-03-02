Shallow eyes CWI president position

Dr Kishore Shallow -

DR KISHORE Shallow has confirmed he has accepted the nomination for president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will contest the March 25 elections at the CWI 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua.

Shallow has served as vice-president of CWI since 2019 under president Ricky Skerritt and chaired the taskforce which developed the first West Indies selection policy. Further to this, he chaired the Franchise Review Committee and played an integral role in stabilising the financial state of the organisation during the covid19 pandemic.

Skerritt, who has served two terms, will not contest the elections.

On Wednesday, in a CWI media release, Shallow said, “I wish to express gratitude to the territories for reposing confidence in me, understanding that the continued effort to reinvigorate our beloved cricket is a mammoth of a task, which requires capable and progressive leadership.”

He further said, “My experience in cricket administration at the various levels has positioned me uniquely to understand the requirements to advance West Indies cricket and I remain committed to this, while serving all stakeholders in the pursuit of sporting excellence.”

In addition, Shallow announced his Pushing the Boundaries manifesto will be launched on Monday across the region and published across various international platforms.

He said, “This manifesto represents new innovative leadership, and demonstrates strategic and practical planning, with alignments culturally.”

A graduate of Walden University in Minnesota with a doctorate in business administration specialising in financial management, Shallow also has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a bachelor’s in applied business computing from the University of Sunderland.

In addition to serving as president of St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association from 2014-2020, he has served as president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board since 2019.