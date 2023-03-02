RIC to hold public consultations this month

The Regulated Industries Commission.

The Regulated Industries Commission will hold six public consultations between March 7 and 18 in communities throughout Trinidad on the price review for the electricity transmission and distribution sector.

The review of electricity rates could see an increase in domestic rates between 15 and 64 per cent.

The commission made the announcement on its social media platforms on March 2. It said this was the first round of consultations for March.

The commission said free transport will be available, and those interested should contact 800-4RIC (4742).

Scheculed 1st round of consultations

March 7:

• Media appearance on TV6 at 6 am.

• Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain at 5 pm

This consultation will encompass Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, and all surrounding communities.

March 11:

• Mayaro Civic Centre, Plaisance Road, Mayaro, at 10 am, for the communities of Mayaro, Rio Claro, Guayaguayare, and all surrounding communities.

• Sangre Grande Civic Centre, Sookram Trace, Sangre Grande at 3 pm, for Sangre Grande, Valencia, Toco, and all surrounding communities.

• Centre Pointe Mall, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, at 5 pm, for residents of Chaguanas, Cunupia, Couva, and all surrounding communities.

March 18:

• Point Fortin Corporation Town Hall, George Road, Mahaica, Point Fortin, at 10 am, for Point Fortin, Cedros, Icacos, and all surrounding communities.

• San Fernando North Community Centre, Chacon Street, San Fernando, at 3 pm, for San Fernando, Princes Town, Marabella, and all surrounding communities.