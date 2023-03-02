'Pres' remain top contenders for first SSCL title

Presentation College San Fernando all-rounder Khaleem Mohammed is embraced by his mother after leading his school to victory against Fatima College in the SSCL on Tuesday. -

PRESENTATION College San Fernando are currently on course to potentially lift their first-ever Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division title.

The south team remain unbeaten after four matches this season with three rounds remaining and face crosstown rivals Naparima College next Tuesday. ‘Pres’ gained promotion to the premiership in 2018 after winning the South Championship title for the first time in 26 years. They placed third in their first year back in 2019, and had the next season cut short owing to the pandemic.

Three years later, the school famed for its lengthy history of Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) dominance, is boldly charting towards untraditional success.

“We must emerge the top cricketing school in the county. I set that target four years ago when I entered the school,” said Presentation coach Rydell Ramsaran after his team’s victory over Fatima College at Union Hall Recreation Ground on Tuesday. When asked what it would mean for his squad to lift the coveted SSCL title for the first time, Ramsaran took a couple of seconds to gather his response.

“It might silence some naysayers. But it would mean a lot to me as a coach working with these youngsters and winning a prestigious title like that. It would mean a lot to us.

“It’s something that we set our minds toward early in the season when we saw the make-up of the team. Words cannot express how much it would mean to me and ‘Pres’ to win this title,” he said.

Their continuously improving run of form, Ramsaran added, is quickly increasing their support base at matches. More spectators, teachers and even sponsors are coming on board and the coach wants to continue on good stride.

He believes hard work and dedication from himself, his staff and the players can bring a new outlook on the school’s competitive potential in another sport other than football.

“We need to win to gain that love for cricket in the school. It’s known as a football school but we really want to bring cricket top in the school also. But we really have to deliver. The dream is to make them the top cricketing school.”

Additionally, all-rounder Khaleem Mohammed, who had a man-of-the-match performance on his 19th birthday against Fatima by joint top-scoring with 38 runs and bagging 5/12 from ten overs, with four maidens, wants to end his secondary school career on a high.

He is one of three key players, alongside Nickyle Jalim and Ricardo Chase, for ‘Pres’ who will graduate later this year and is intent on lifting the SSCL crown.

“I’m looking to leave my school by winning the premiership. This is very important to me because the main sport here is football while cricket was considered a side sport. But the passion has grown with our performances.

“We aren’t done. We now start. Cricket is played on the day and we cannot get too complacent. We want to remain unbeaten and win the title with a clean sweep,” said Mohammed. On his performance in their last game, coach Ramsaran heaped praises on the young man.

“Khaleem has matured wonderfully and this is his final year in premiership cricket. I knew Khaleem from eight years old and I think he’s at the top of his game as this is the best I’ve ever seen him.

“In his batting and bowling, maturity on the field. He commands the respect of the other guys and the advice that he gives to the younger guys shows that he’s blossomed into a wonderful young man. He has the Pres spirit,” Ramsaran said.