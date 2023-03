Pierrot grenade visits Sagicor

The Pierrot grenade poses for a photo with the customer service and policy administration teams: back, from left, Nicolai Brown; Hakeem John, Kella Awai, Aaron Bon, and front, from left, Renelle Orr and Stacey-Ann Pilgrim.-

The Sagicor Life Insurance Trinidad & Tobago team got into the spirit of Carnival when a traditional mas character, the pierrot grenade, visited the insurer’s head office in Port of Spain on Carnival Friday.