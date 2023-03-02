Padarath: RIC rushing consultations

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath is accusing the Regulated Industries Commission of “rushing down” the next round of public consultations on the price review for the electricity transmission and distribution sector. The RIC released a schedule of six consultations on Thursday.

In a release on Thursday, Padarath said, “Based on the advertisement put out by the RIC, most parts of the country will not be able to participate in these consultations due to geographical distance and many citizens would be deprived of the opportunity to raise their concerns. Holding two consultations in one day limits the contributions of stakeholders and citizens.

“It is totally unacceptable for the RIC to lump Princes Town, Moruga, Tableland, Barrackpore, Penal, Oropouche West, Oropouche East and Naparima in the San Fernando consultation. One consultation at the Centre Pointe Mall on March 15 is meant to provide an opportunity for residents in Chaguanas West, Chaguanas East, Caroni East, Caroni Central, Couva North, Couva South, Tabaquite and Pointe-a-Pierre. The central region is one of the most populated areas yet there is only one consultation taking place.

Padarath has called on the RIC to indicate what method they used to determine where and how they will be conducting these consultations since their apparent haphazard approach just doesn't make sense.