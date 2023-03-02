Jabloteh claw back to edge UTC 29-27 in All Sectors Netball

Jabloteh staged a final quarter comeback to edge table-toppers UTC 29-27 in round four of the Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on Tuesday.

UTC dominated the opening stages by securing a three-point (8-5) first quarter lead and entered half-time with a 14-11 advantage.

But Jabloteh persisted and clawed back to draw level (22-22) after the third session. In the final quarter, Jabloteh continued their late press and outscored UTC seven to five, to steal the win and hand UTC their first loss in four matches.

Top scoring for the victors was goal shoot Latoya Thomas, who sank 20 from 35 attempts. Goal assist Giselle Hobson chipped in with nine points.

For UTC, AviAnn Archie (13) led the bunch followed by Akiela O’Neil (six), StacyAnn Gill (four) and Aaliyah Andrews (four).

The win for Jabloteh puts them in third position on the standings with four points; two wins, two losses. Fire Youth are also on four points but are in fourth place trailing Jabloteh’s goal advantage.

UTC remain top on six points, three wins from four, while Bermudez, also on six points, are second with an identical win ratio, but also trail the leaders’ goal advantage.

Defence Force are fifth, winless in four.

In other matches, UTT schooled Police 44-39 with Jilisa Briggs scoring 35 from 45 attempts. Rhianna Ali scored nine.

For Police, Jilisa Allan (17), Tamika John (12), Melissa Thomas (seven) and Lystra Solomon Simmons (three) were among the scorers.

Championship Y ction continues on Thursday with Fire versus TT Post (5.30pm) and MIC up against Police (6.45pm).