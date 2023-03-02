Football normalisation committee gets second year-long extension

File photo of theTTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. Photo by Roger Jacob

The FIFA-appointed normalisation committee has been given a second year-long extension to complete its mandate.

This means the Robert Hadad-led administration remains in full control of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) until March 31, 2024.

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura confirmed this in a statement issued by on Thursday.

FIFA said the extension was given owing to “certain recent developments” which have “delayed the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act process” designed to settle outstanding legitimate creditor balances.

Football’s global governing body said its proposed mandate had not yet been completed in full.

The mandate includes revising and amending the statutes and organisation and holding elections for a new TTFA executive committee for four years.

The release said the decision was made on February 27 to extend the mandate of the normalisation committee.

This is the second time the committee’s term has been extended. In December 2021, three months before the end of its initial two-year term, it was granted a year's extension to help it achieve its core objectives.

FIFA said this was because of an array of legal drawbacks stemming from the TTFA board’s disagreement with the committee’s appointment in 2020, partnered with pandemic challenges.