Ex-athletics administrator Jim Clarke dies

Jimkin Clarke

Trinidad and Tobago track and field administrator Jimkin Clarke died on Thursday.

Clarke was a young coach of Dovers Athletic Club throughout the 70s and 80s, when it was a force to be reckoned with, producing outstanding performers like the Joseph twins, Jillian Forde, Nicole Charles, Clinton French, Terrance Jarvis, David Modeste and many others.

Clarke later formed Tigers Athletic Club, coaching athletes from central Trinidad.

Alexander Smith, one of Clarke’s former track students, paid tribute to him, calling him a “motivator who dedicated his skills to youth and sporting development.”

Smith posted online, “He was a key player in the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) executive for many years where he served as vice-president among other administrative posts. He travelled the world as national coach with many successful teams including the Olympic Games.”

Clarke was also a major promoter of the Southern Games and was integral in keeping the brand alive.

Smith added, “Coach, administrator, promoter, motivator, friend. A man who has contributed to sport in general and track and field, athletics in particular. His contributions are indelible. He will be forever remembered by those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”