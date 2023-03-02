Cudjoe: More men should consider teaching, psychology careers

Shamfa Cudjoe -

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe is urging more men to consider careers in areas such as teaching and psychology, as she believes this could have a direct impact on how young males respond to the government’s social initiatives.

She made the appeal on Wednesday night while addressing participants of the ministry’s Mpower TT Masters programme during a reception at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Pavilion, Tobago.

The programme, established in 2019, is a mentoring initiative focusing on vulnerable males in communities between the ages of 18 and 40.

It is designed to equip young men with the necessary tools to create employment or become employable. Apart from technical skills, participants are taught sexual education, goal-setting and life skills.

Noting that women have been playing a key role in the MpowerTT programme since its inception, Cudjoe said she observed a difference in the participants when men were at the forefront.

She said, “One thing I have learnt in the programme is that we as women make the calls and reach out. But we need some men for the programme…When the men call, I don’t know what it is, don’t know if it is the bass (in the voice)…but they respond differently when a man calls and when a man is taking the register.

“So we literally have to get out of the end zone and allow men to lead. We need more men doing this softer side of training, whether it’s in teaching, psychology, social development.”

Cudjoe, who is also the Tobago West MP, told participants the programme is being strengthened to better assist in their future endeavours.

“There are many of you who may be looking for new direction, to be placed in MIC and other areas of training so that you can continue along the path. We are here for you. We are strengthening the unit now.”

Alluding to the words of the programme’s life coach Luke Quamina, she added, “If we could change just one, then we are doing some good work. At the end of the day it is about our coaches staying right there with them and getting the job done.”

Saying the Mpower TT initiative has enhanced its participants' lives in several areas, Cudjoe believes the programme continues to be a labour of love for its masters and brand ambassadors.

“Everybody knows it is something that should be done. Everybody calls the radio programmes and say, 'We need a programme for men.'

"But we are starting somewhere, we are growing and we are nurturing it and as long as we work together, I think we can get a lot done.”

She thanked all the facilitators for the guidance and commitment.

“In no small measure you have made an immeasurable contribution to the lives of these youngsters.”

Cudjoe launched the Tobago leg of Mpower TT in September 2022 with 30 young men.

On that occasion, she said, "I'm really pleased to bring this to Tobago. We conceptualised and established this programme in 2019 by having m-zones, or men-friendly zones, where they can come out and share their experiences and inspire others, followed by skills training and some experience in apprenticeship and mentorship."