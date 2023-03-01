Woman sues over leaked nude photos, videos of extramarital affair

File photo of the Hall of Justice.

An extramarital affair has gone sour, with one party accusing the other of sharing nude photos of them during their time together.

In a High Court claim, a married woman, who admitted to having an affair with a bar owner, is alleging he shared confidential photographs and video of them having sex, in breach of confidence, deliberately done with ill intent and calculated to cause her harm, discomfort, embarrassment and emotional distress.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on April 3.

The woman is also contending that her former lover harassed her and her husband.

In her lawsuit, she claimed she never disclosed to anyone the nature of their relationship, even to friends and “certainly not to her husband.”

She said it was understood that she wished their relationship to remain a secret and not to interfere with her family.

The woman also claimed the relationship lasted a few months shy of a year, while the man said it lasted a year, from March 2020-2021.

The woman’s lawsuit admitted she took photographs and videos of them on her phone and allowed him to do the same, with the agreement the images and videos would remain private. She also admitted to sending images and videos of them to him for his viewing only, in private.

She said she never gave him permission to distribute the images and videos.

She said the relationship became turbulent in late 2020, and she distanced herself from him after an argument.

A second altercation led her to block him from social media and she told him she no longer felt the same way she once did towards him.

In early 2021, she said, he began contacting her friends, sending them some of the photographs and videos of them.

He then allegedly sent the images and videos to her husband and began harassing the couple, her claim said.

Her ex-lover was also accused of stalking her husband at his place of business.

The claim, in which she is seeking damages, said when it became apparent he would not stop his harassment, she was forced to have her attorney write to him. He responded with a hand-written letter of apology, a copy of which was attached to her lawsuit.

The lawsuit also said she saw nude images and videos of herself, which she had shared only with him, on several social media platforms, leading to her being shunned and ostracised and causing her to remain indoors.

In his defence, the man recounted how their relationship began and said she took photographs and images of their sexual activities – he insisted he never took any – and in them, he could be plainly seen, but not her.

“It shall be maintained that he never shared those images or videos with anyone,” his lawsuit contends.

He accused her of harassing and verbally abusing his mother and even threatening his death. His defence said when he received the letter from her attorneys, he deleted all videos and images from his phone.

However, he said he became aware of another of her extramarital affairs, which began after theirs ended, and that person showed him videos and photographs similar to those they took together.

Since then, his defence said, this man has threatened him and he sees it as a move to get him to concede the case and pay her a substantial amount of money. He has provided excerpts of conversations and modest photographs of the two of them showing affection in public places.

He also said the relationship was not as private as the woman contended, since a friend said she was always aware of what was going on between them.