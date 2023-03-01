Windies quicks strike late, after conceding 130-run lead

West Indies's batsman Raymon Reifer plays a shot during the second day of the 1st Test vs South Africa, at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday. (AP)

FAST BOWLER Alzarri Joseph led a late fightback by the West Indies on day two of the first Test against South Africa, but not before the Proteas earned a huge lead on first innings at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa closed day two on 49/4 in their second innings, a lead of 179 runs.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed for 342 in the first innings after resuming the day on 314/8. Marco Jansen ended on 23 not out to help steer South Africa to a solid first-innings total. Joseph was the pick of the bowlers grabbing 5/81 in 18.3 overs, including the last two wickets.

In reply, West Indies were sitting in a fairly comfortable position on 169/3 with Raymon Reifer and Roston Chase at the crease.

But the West Indies batting fell apart and they were all out for 212. Reifer, the fourth batsman dismissed, topscored with 62 off 143 balls (seven fours). Jermaine Blackwood was the next best batsman, with 37 off 73 deliveries.

Pacer Anrich Nortje was the chief destroyer, taking 5/36 in 16 overs.

Joseph continued to have a fruitful match, grabbing two late wickets to keep the visitors in the hunt.

Markram, who struck 115 in the first innings, is unbeaten on 35. Joseph ended the day with 2/17 in four overs.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH AFRICA 342 (Aiden Markram 115, Dean Elgar 71; Alzarri Joseph 5/81) and 49/4 (A Markram 35 not out; A Joseph 2/17) vs WEST INDIES 212 (Raymon Reifer 62, Jermaine Blackwood 37; Anrich Nortje 5/36, Kagiso Rabada 2/44, Gerald Coetzee 2/45)