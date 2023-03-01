Under-15 cricketers battle for national pick

First vice-president of the TTCB Arjoon Ramlal greets Ishant Roopnarine of the East Zone Under-15 team before the Inter Zone final against Central. The other TTCB officials behind Ramlal are Altaf Baksh (general secretary) and Kiswah Chaitoo (treasurer). -

UNDER-15 cricketers continued to battle for national selection in the Scotiabank Under-15 NextGen final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

Unbeaten Central Zone played East Zone.

In a short opening ceremony before the start of the 50-over per team contest, Peter Ghany, chairman of the Scotiabank Foundation, told the cricketers that Central versus East always provides excitement and entertainment.

“In any contest like this you are expected to feel the expectation of doing your best with your bodies tingling with excitement,” said Ghany, a former national cyclist.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said following Wednesday’s match the national Under-15 selectors will pick the teams for the North-South Under-15 Classic which will be staged on March 8.

“Following that match the national Under-15 team will be selected to play in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional tournament in Antigua from April 1,” said Bassarath who is the CWI vice-president designate.

He told the youngsters they have all to play for and impress the national selectors who were present for the final on Wednesday, and comprise Glen Dwarika (chairman), Mitra Ragoonanan, Brian Browne, Ravi Teeluck and Rajendra Ramadin.