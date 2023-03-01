THA distributes $2m in home repair grants in 2023

Secretary of Settlements Ian Pollard with recent recepients of grant cheques. -

THE Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development has distributed $2 million in cheques under its various home improvement programmes for 2023.

At a recent ceremony to raise awareness about its programmes, Secretary of Settlements Ian Pollard said, "I want to implore you to utilise the funds in the way it should be utilised, as your homes may be in danger or in need of indoor plumbing."

He added, "We are here to uplift you and improve your standard of living, so it is important that you use the cheques for the purpose."

Pollard said the division is aiming to issue first-tranche cheques within 21 days and the second tranche as soon as bills are returned by clients.

Responding to a question about loss or damage to property due to natural disaster or fire, Pollard said, "Executive Council has held discussions to consider offering natural disaster victims a one-time cheque payments towards the purchase of materials to get get victims back on their feet." Pollard said there will be adjustments in the process for accessing grants to allow for greater efficiency and delivery time-frame.