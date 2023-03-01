South East, Central meet in Scotiabank Under-15 final

South East under-15 cricketers are back in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 final. -

SOUTH EAST zone and Central zone will lock horns in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 am on Wednesday.

South East are the defending champions and will be aiming to lift the title again. In the semi-finals last Friday, South East prevailed with a 12-run win over East. South East scored 173 all out in 48 overs batting first, before East were limited to 161/9 in 50 overs.

In the other semi-final, Central romped to a 199-run victory over North East. Central posted a massive 293 in 49.4 overs and in response North East were dismissed for 94 in 26.1 overs.