Someone must pay for her death

Sadhna Ramcharan -

THE EDITOR: I read in the Newsday on Tuesday that a Debe man is still mourning the loss of his wife who was hit as she was about to board a maxi in 2021. I am not sure where the police investigations are with this incident, but someone has to be responsible.

There would have been eyewitnesses and of course a report would have been lodged with the police. If this was done, then someone should have been charged and the insurance company and the driver of the vehicle would have been responsible.

Either or both should be liable and the family of the deceased should have collected compensation, just as if the accident included two vehicles and the driver in the wrong had to pay, whether directly or through the insurance company, for the damage done.

Why are families not compensated when members die by accident through no fault of their own? Insurance companies are liable. They have to pay. Can some good young lawyer take up this case and many others of similar nature and seek compensation for the families of these accident victims?

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail