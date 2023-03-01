Relief with road project

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: I write to express my sincere gratitude to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and MP for St Ann's East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for their efforts in rehabilitating Santa Cruz Old Road, from Real Street to Petit Curacaye Road.

For years this road has been plagued by massive holes caused by water leaks and the traffic of heavy trucks transporting aggregate.

As a councillor for the area, I have received numerous complaints from residents, drivers and businesses about the deteriorating condition of the road. This not only made commuting difficult for residents but also posed a significant risk to their safety.

Thanks to the efforts of Sinanan and the representation made by Gadsby-Dolly, the road rehabilitation project was completed promptly and efficiently. The Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit did an outstanding job patching, milling, strengthening and paving the road, which has significantly improved safety and accessibility for residents, businesses and motorists.

The project has been a much-needed relief for the residents who have reached out to expressed their gratitude and appreciation.

Once again I extend my gratitude to Minister Sinanan and MP Gadsby-Dolly for their dedication and commitment towards rehabilitating the road infrastructure in our community. Their combined efforts have significantly improved the quality of life for the residents of Santa Cruz, Old Road and environs. Keep up the good work!

RAPHAEL JOHN

councillor

San Juan East