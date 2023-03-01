Police union cautious about murder-rate prediction

President of the Police Social Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson says, while his organisation would continue to support the efforts of Police Commissioner Erla Christopher in reducing the spate of murders, he was hesitant to endorse her prediction of a drop in the murder rate by June.

During a joint select committee on Monday, Christopher said the police service anticipated a change in the murder rate by June.

As of Tuesday afternoon the murder toll for 2023 was 104.

Contacted for comment, Dickson said he was wary of making such promises, but vowed his continued support to law enforcement.

"From an association perspective, we want to err on the side of caution in terms of creating any false expectation of anyone. But we would also want to rally and support any initiatives that the commissioner believes will work towards curtailing the rate at which murders are happening in TT.

"Our police officers remain committed to ridding the streets of all illicit firearms. We need the information, the intelligence, we need it to be able to make this place a safer place.

"It is it with that in mind we stand firmly and ready, as a body, to continue to pursue our agenda to ensure that the amount of murders we are judged on is reduced. But we cannot, at this juncture, say that it will definitely happen by June. But we are going to take all efforts in collaboration with the executive arm of the organisation to make things happen."

Dickson also said while the police had a responsibility to fight crime, other state agencies and communities should continue to do their part in curbing crime.

"It requires all of us to play an active role, and it is with that in mind, we believe the other other entities who could assist us in removing some of the illegal firearms from off the streets – which has shown to be the weapon of choice in terms of committing these crimes – we need everyone to play their part.

"We need the Customs (and Excise Division) to be more robust in terms of what comes through our legal ports. We need our coast guard brothers to be more vigilant out on the waters. We need our communities to take ownership – see something, say something."

Newsday also spoke to criminologist Darius Figuera who said a reduction in the murder toll would require a batch of strategies to address the different factors that contribute to violent crimes.

Asked his thoughts on Christopher's prediction of a decreasing murder toll in June, Figuera said, while he hoped it would become a reality, he would wait to see.

"When I listened to the Commissioner, I said let us hope she knows more than we know. Because we could really do with a holiday from this violence.

"All of us are hoping it really declines by June. If not, well then I can tell you we are really in for a rough ride.

"They (the police) have been working seriously before. The question that continuously arises is what is the relevance of the strategies you are implementing to what is going on on the ground?

"The fact is if we want to engage with that complexity and arrest the violence, therefore you have to develop multiple strategies that will address the complexities simultaneously.

"You can't just address one and leave the rest untouched."

Referring to the concept of "transition zones" where violent crime spreads into nearby communities from one area, Figuera noted that most gang violence in the first two months of 2023 happened in those areas, using the example of murders stretching from Morvant to Upper Malick.