'John Doe' found with bedsheet at roadside in Palmyra

- LINCOLN HOLDER

The unidentified body of a man was found on the roadside on Wednesday morning in Palmyra Village, on the outskirts of San Fernando.

The discovery was made at around 7.30 am, when someone spotted the body next to a bedsheet about 20 feet from the Palmyra Link Road in a bushy area near a fruit and vegetables stall.

The person called the police, and PC Harry and other officers from the Ste Madeleine station responded.

The body bore no visible marks of violence.

The man was of East Indian descent, with short grey hair, about five foot five inches tall, and brown in complexion. He appeared to be about 55 and wore short green pants and a white vest.

When Newsday visited, a vendor nearby said the man did not appear to be from the area.

"We have been here over two years and had never seen that face before," he said.

Anyone with information on the dead man can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 652- 3348 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.

PC Harry is leading investigations.