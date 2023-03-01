India should host talks to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin -

THE EDITOR: Reference is made to your editorial on the Ukraine-Russia war (February 24).

It is critical that the war ends. The globe is suffering tremendously. India and other neutral countries should host talks to end the war. Only India as a large powerful nation has the clout of an honest broker to bring both sides together.

India has taken a neutral position on the conflict. While critical of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, telling him now is not the time for war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not distanced his country from Russia, a traditional ally ever since the former British colony became independent in August 1947.

Russia has stood by the side of India during every conflict, supplying it with arms and munitions. During the current war, India supplied Ukraine with much needed food and clothing gratis.

The whole world has been reeling economically, suffering (from high goods and transportation costs) as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Now that a year has passed since the conflict began, every effort must be made to end it.

Because of the war there have been shortages of almost every item (grains, energy, fertilizer, etc), followed by high demand, resulting in exorbitant prices at the market. In addition, tens of thousands of lives have been lost and hundreds of thousands of people have been injured, with millions displaced.

Regardless of who wins or loses, precious lives would have been lost. Soldiers and military personnel are also people with families. They are also being killed or injured. Their families are affected. Military and civilian lives are being cut short as a result of the conflict and families are affected.

There are no signs of Ukraine or Russia relenting. Russia has mobilised half a million troops for an offensive. Ukraine is digging in with the West sending it armaments. US President Joe Biden pledged America’s lasting support for Ukraine. Other nations echoed similar messages. Putin responded that Russia is ready for a long war.

Talks to end the war have broken down. Turkey was hosting talks last year. The earthquake that devastated a region of the country is now its focus. Peace talks are not one of the priorities right now for Turkey.

The consequences of continued war between Ukraine and Russia would lead to additional devastating consequences on top of those that the world is forced to bear.

There is also a risk of a Russia-NATO direct conflict, the results of which would be unimaginable. Talks are the only way out to begin the process of putting an end to the war.

It is imperative that talks resume to end the conflict. Russia does not trust the West to host talks. The eastern powers, like India, or Indonesia, or Singapore, should take an initiative to bring the two parties together with the aim of ending the conflict. An end to the war not only benefits the two warring countries, but also the whole world.

DR VISHNU BISRAM

specialist on India affairs