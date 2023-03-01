Heritage meets Barbados National Oil Co

FILE PHOTO

A team from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd visited Barbados to meet the Barbados National Oil Company (BNOCL) to discuss possible collaboration in oil recovery in Barbados.

The Heritage team comprised Kerry Rampersad, business development leader; Nigel Campbell, chief financial officer; and Richard Jebodhsingh, subsurface leader.

This meeting explored possible collaborating on a joint secondary recovery programme at BNOCL’s Woodbourne Oilfield, Barbados.

This discussion follows Heritage’s ongoing success in boosting oil production through its enhanced oil recovery programme.

The Heritage delegation shared details of their operations and experience with their BNOC counterparts.

Discussions centred around Heritage’s onshore and offshore assets and operations, Heritage’s management of mature assets, and its implementation of a robust operations management system for improved safety and efficiency that led to strong financial results.

The Heritage delegation also shared information on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. This strategy highlighted the company’s focus on sustainability, protecting the environment, building community capacity, supporting economic development and empowering future leaders.

Talks on a joint secondary recovery initiative between the two companies focused on increasing oil and gas production from the Woodbourne Oilfield. It followed Energy Minister Stuart Young's recent review of Heritage’s 2022 results and 2023 business plans, and his mandate to Heritage to continue to "identify opportunities to grow the business.”