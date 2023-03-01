Chaguanas chamber supports CoP in crime fight

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) has said it supports the Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, in her initiatives to fight crime and tackle the escalating murder rates by June.

A media statement from the chamber on Wednesday said it has always been an advocate for fighting crime and has been the voice for the business community regarding lowering the damaging effects that crime has on the borough and the country at large.

"Fighting crime cannot be done overnight. However, once the right strategic planning and proper law enforcement initiatives are put into place, we will begin to see a decline in the number of cases within the next three months," the statement said.

"This is what the country needs at this point. Someone who is willing to start to work and one who is determined to fix this country."

At a parliamentary joint select committee hearing on Monday, Harewood-Christopher said the police anticipated a drop in the murder rate by June.

CCIC said it is willing to collaborate with Harewood-Christopher in partnering with business communities to pinpoint the drivers of crime and develop best practices in fighting crime in the borough.

The statement added, "The chamber would also like to call for discussions to resume on non-lethal weapons such as pepper sprays, as that will give citizens, especially women, some sort of protection and peace of mind."