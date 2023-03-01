Carter splashes to gold, silver and bronze in Mexico

TT swimmer Dylan Carter. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to a complete set of medals (gold, silver and bronze) at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Mexico over the weekend.

Carter won gold in the men’s 100m freestyle, earned bronze in the 50m butterfly and capped off a successful stint with a silver in the 50m free.

In the 100m free, he touched the wall in 49.18 seconds and was the only swimmer to dip below the 50-second barrier.

In the shorter version, he splashed to silver in 22.74s, finishing behind eventual winner and American Michael Andrew, who clocked 22.22s.

He completed his capture in the 50m fly event with a time of 23.70s. Winning this race was retired world champion and world record-holder, Nicholas Santos of Brazil (23.44s) and Andrew, who also bagged silver in 23.53s