What Carnival reveals about the people of Trinidad and Tobago

- Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Carnival allows for introspection, analysis and planning for the way ahead. This Carnival, as with many in the past, saw the innovativeness of the people. The stages were bigger, better designed and the venues for the fetes were well constructed in short periods of time.

Preparing for one major fete brings into play electricians, plumbers, riggers, carpenters and a host of miscellaneous labour. Also included are security personnel, gatekeepers, entertainers, barkeepers and food preparation personnel.

Altogether they moved like clockwork to produce an event that is reproduced at several venues across TT. That clearly demonstrates the talent of our people.

For the Carnival parade, there are the many trucks retrofitted to become mobile bars, music centres, toilet facilities and support services for the bands. Carnival as a single event engages a wide sector of the various trades and businesses. From food production to wire benders and costume makers.

The indirect beneficiaries of this festival include hoteliers, car rental companies, wholesale suppliers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and security companies. Despite the influx of tourists and the foreign exchange they inject into the country, despite the fact that flights are usually sold out at this period, there are still individuals who would like to see the end of Carnival, or at the very least no government participation in the festivities.

I find it difficult to see how one activity that benefits so many can be seen in a negative economic light. Instead, I would like to see more strategic governmental intervention. I cannot understand, for example, how the Government – including the local government bodies – does not prepare for the thousands that would parade on the streets of the communities that host celebrations.

There should be areas strategically set up to accommodate parking for a fee. There should be portable toilet facilities at almost every street corner. It is disgusting that many are forced to urinate on the walls of people's property as there are no visible toilet facilities to accommodate the many spectators and mas players.

Another very pleasing development of the Carnival was the involvement of young entrepreneurs. Many of the event promoters were in fact young people of all races coming up with very innovative ways to attract people to their event. Moreover, the events allowed us to see people of all races and classes party together. It tells us about what is possible when we look beyond the artificial barriers that seek to separate our people.

If there is one major lesson to be learnt from Carnival, it is that we the people of TT have the talent, the innovative ability and the spirit of unity necessary for a peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

Let us continually work towards building a better nation. Let the period of Lent prepare us to face the challenges of tomorrow together.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail