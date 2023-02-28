West Indies claw back in final session vs South Africa

West Indies's bowler Alzarri Joseph celebrates after dismissing South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma for a duck on day one of the 1st Test, at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday. - AP

A productive final session with the ball from West Indies kept South Africa from running away with the first Test, on day one at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa.

With the hosts in supreme control at 206 for one, West Indies fought back with seven wickets for 93 runs to leave South Africa on 314 for eight at stumps.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, South African openers Dean Elgar (71) and Aiden Markram (115) put on 141 for the first wicket, before pacer Alzarri Joseph removed the former. Markram and Tony de Zorzi (28) pushed the score to 221 for one before the latter was run out.

The wicket sparked a collapse as Joseph (3/60), Shannon Gabriel (1/49), Kyle Mayers (1/23), Kemar Roach (1/65) and Jason Holder (1/64) did severe damage to keep West Indies in the hunt.