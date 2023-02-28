Tyranny vs democracy in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: TT is among the 141 countries that voted in favour of the UN resolution denouncing in no uncertain terms Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

Towns and villages have been reduced to rubble and terrible atrocities have been inflicted on the civilian population. It is a war of unimaginable brutality that has outraged the conscience of the civilised world.

I am proud that TT has chosen to be on the side of the people of Ukraine in their struggle to salvage their sovereignty which Vladimir Putin is determined to liquidate.

He would have us believe it is NATO's expansion eastward that caused the war. This is a blatant myth propagated by the Kremlin. It's a free and democratic Ukraine that is a threat to Putin's authoritarian Russia, not NATO's membership.

This is a war of tyranny versus democracy. And the Russian tyrant has at his disposal a formidable nuclear arsenal which he has repeatedly threatened to unleash.

The world has become an extremely dangerous place but the West has no alternative but to stand firm against this ruthless dictator.

ISHMAEL SAMAD

via e-mail

