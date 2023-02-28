TTPS app nominated for international award

The TTPS App which has been nominated for an internation award at the Global Police Summit Awards ceremony in Dubai. This image was part of a press release sent by the App's creator Shaare Technologies Ltd sent on Monday. -

THE TTPS app has been shortlisted for the Innovative Police Force Award 2023 by the World Police Summit, to be held in Dubai from March 7-9.

On December 2, Shaare Technologies LLC, (developers of the app) submitted its S4 Law Enforcement and Public Safety Technology to be judged amongst the best technologies in the world. Shaare also nominated the Trinidad and Tobago police service for its effective use of the technology to fight crime in TT over the past three years.

The Innovative Police Force Award category, according to a press release from Shaare on Monday, recognises ground-breaking innovation programmes within global police forces that have a major influence on enhancing the day-to-day operations of police forces or augmenting public safety and security.

The World Police Summit Awards ceremony will be held on March 9, and will highlight the TTPS app. This country and its police service will be highlighted on the global stage as a modern technology-driven country with high-tech policing.

The release said this exposure could have tremendous benefits for TT internationally, and promote public trust in the TTPS.

It added that the Prime Minister, the National Security Minister and the Police Commissioner have all been notified by Shaare and also by correspondence from the Government of Dubai and the World Police Summit about the TTPS App’s nomination.

The TTPS app offers the police service a dedicated digital media platform to connect with the public, without the noise and misinformation of social media.

The media platform allows the police to alert and inform the public of news updates, missing persons, wanted persons, and other important updates, in real time.

All updates are also automatically translated into Spanish for the growing local Spanish-speaking population.

The app, according to the Shaare release, offers users a quick and easy way to contact or locate a police station or service from a mobile phone. A click on any of TTPS’ services will connect the user to the selected service.

A full list of police stations and protective units, displaying their contact numbers, addresses and location-finder features make it easy for users to contact or locate a police station. Users are also able to use the “Find Nearest Police Station” feature.

Also, according to the release, the app allows users to report crimes and public safety hazards from anywhere, with photos or videos. Users can also live-stream a crime scene or public hazard so that the TTPS knows the risks before they arrive.

By partnering with the UNHCR, the app features AutoTranslate, which allows users users to report in their own language. The police can read the report and have their responses automatically translated, back into the users’ native language, for seamless communication during crime reports.

Other important features for crime reporting include:

1. Sharing your location

2. Voicenotes

3. Video calls

4. Uploading of media (images or videos).