TT Premier Football League builds hype with caravan

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad speaks during the lauch of the new TT Premier League, on February 6, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

THE TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) is set to kick off in just under two weeks on March 10 with buzzing anticipation across the country.

The TT Football Association has been aiming to get the public interested in the league.

“On Carnival Thursday the league hosted a nationwide caravan which began in South Park, touched Central and East Trinidad, and ended with a spectacle on Ariapita Avenue,” a TTFA media release said on Monday.

“The purpose of the caravan was to bring awareness, and vibes, to the upcoming league and its opening day. The opening match day is set to erupt in the southlands as long-awaited professional football will debut in the newly refurbished Mahaica Sporting Complex, formerly Mahaica Oval, in Pt Fortin.”

The Friday night showdown will see the fierce central rivals W Connection FC and Central FC face off in the league’s opener at 5 pm.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the South Boys will clash, as the home team Pt Fortin Civic will host Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC at 7.30 pm.

On March 11, AC Port of Spain will face off against the Army/Coast Guard combination of Defence Force FC from 4 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

It will be Saturday’s only game as the originally scheduled game between Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Police FC has been rescheduled to April 26.

On March 12, the first weekend will close off via a doubleheader at the Arima Velodrome where Caledonia AIA will take on Cunupia FC from 4 pm, followed by a San Juan Jabloteh match-up against the newcomers Prison Services FC.